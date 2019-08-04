Menu
Brayden Maynard says Collingwood’s training ground isn’t to blame for the injury crisis. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Training ground not to blame for Pies’ injuries

by Glenn McFarlane
4th Aug 2019 11:58 AM
Defender Brayden Maynard has backed Collingwood to turn its fortunes around in time for the finals, insisting the Magpies' best is still good enough to beat any team.

Fuelled by the disappointment of last year's Grand Final loss - including a late free kick he insists should have been paid seconds before Dom Sheed's mark - and a desire to overcome a mounting injury toll, Maynard remains confident the group can rebound in the next four games into September.

He also dismissed external criticism of the Holden Centre training surface, saying it had no bearing on the injury list heading into Sunday's MCG clash with Gold Coast.

"Hopefully, we can come out and connect and do what we need to do to get our season going again, and go deep into the finals," Maynard said.

"I know when we are up and about, we are bloody hard to stop.

"The backline is looking a bit different to the side that was in the Grand Final last year, and through the finals, when we were able to build a real fortress.

"We are not going as well as we want to, but we have to come out and wins some games with the team we have got sooner rather than later.

"We can't complain about injuries, there are a reality (of football)."

He remained shattered by the result in the 2018 Grand Final and the decision to not award him a free kick just before Sheed's matchwinning goal.

"One hundred per cent it should have been a free kick," he said of the interference he received from Willie Rioli.

"I was shattered after that game and I've been shattered ever since," he said. "It's hard to let it go, but you know you have to."

Maynard said the club's training venue was not the reason for the state of injuries.

"It's been mentioned a few times in the media, but it (the ground) is not too hard," he said. "It's not the softest ground, but it is fine to train on and it is in the best nick it has ever been in. It's definitely not the issue."

He said the club's won't underestimate the Suns, but needed to make today's game the first step on a pathway through to the finals.

afl brayden maynard collingwood
