Trampoline chaos in Grafton’s freak storm

DEEP END: The wild storm that hit Grafton on Thursday evening sent a trampoline into a pool.

Trampolines were sent flying through the sky, into pools and out of backyards as wild winds lashed Grafton on Thursday afternoon.

As the city bounces back from the carnage, many families will be going without the favoured pastime.

Residents shared their images of the chaos.

At Seelands one was blown into the side of a house, puncturing a hole in the wall.

Another was pushed into a swimming pool and another was lifted from a backyard and settled as a crumpled heap in the front yard.

Canterbury University mechanical engineering professor Dr Keith Alexander invented the spring-free trampoline and told Stuff they were essentially "wings" that remained stationary if horizontal but could go flying if tilted, a common occurrence during high winds.

Dr Alexander recommended trampolines be put away if strong winds were forecast.

Failing that, trampoline owners should secure the item using sandbags or by roping it to something sturdy.

Kits designed to keep ­trampolines secure using pegs were also available from several trampoline retailers.

The storm that lashed Grafton saw jacaranda trees ripped from their roots, which called into question the likelihood of pegs being able to hold down a large trampoline at such a time.

But regardless, Dr Alexander said it was better than doing nothing.

He said trampolines should obviously not be used in windy weather.