Transforming showerheads into lotuses

RECYCLING: Suzanne Lynch and Pamela Denise at the Clarence Valley Environmental Learning Facility before their recycled art workshop.

WHAT do you do with hundreds of old showerheads that have been exchanged for energy-efficient ones?

Well, artist Pamela Denise and Suzanne Lynch decided to hold a workshop to turn them into sculptures.

"We wanted to do a workshop where people make something really beautiful for themselves for their garden,” Ms Denise said.

"We came up with this idea to turn them into lotus sculptures... and everything about it is recycled - salvaged timber, the showerheads, spoons from the op shop and the wire is from the scrap metal merchant.”

They also wanted to make something for the Clarence Valley Environmental Learning Facility, where the workshop was held.

"We wanted to make a community sculpture, so we came up with a design,” Ms Denise said.

"We had as a starting point a tub... (there are) dry lotuses, but the centre one in the sink is a wet one, we've got a submersible pump from Bunnings that's going to push the water through.

"It's all made out of recycle stuff.”

The fountain will also house fish and aquatic plants.

The workshop is all about showing people how to reuse and recycle things to make art.

"It's sort of like an inventing challenge,” Ms Denise said.

Everyone who came to the workshop was able to create their own sculpture for their garden before making the community sculpture together.