Transport authorities to investigate notorious intersection

Emergency services personnel at the scene of a twin truck crash at Junction Hill on April 22.

THE community concerns of Junction Hill over a notorious intersection in the village have prompted traffic authorities to investigate options at making the area safer.

A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the concerns of Junction Hill residents was acknowledged.

"We will be carrying out an investigation into the concerns raised by the community near the Pine Street and Trenayr Road intersection of Summerland Way in the coming months," she said.

"The investigation will examine a range of elements such as speed compliance and road environment, including driving behaviour and sight distance at intersections. A review of crash data will also be analysed.

"Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions and sign posted speed limits at all times for the safety of all road users.

"If motorists are observed driving in an unsafe manner, the community is encouraged to report this behaviour to NSW Police."

According to data from the NSW Centre for Road Safety, between the five-year period from 2014-2018 there was one crash in the 50km/h zoned section of Summerland Way through Junction Hill where one person was injured, not seriously.

Last year the 1.2km stretch of road saw two crashes, resulting in six people being injured. One of those crashes saw a two-truck collision near Pine St where a truck rolled and collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the highway.

Outside the 50km/h zone last year a 79-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash.