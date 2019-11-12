Menu
Staff at Jim Pearson Transport helped to transport medical equipment during the bushfires.
Transport operators hailed as heroes during bushfire crisis

Kate Dodd
by
12th Nov 2019 11:37 AM

JIM Pearson Transport staff have been hailed as heroes of our Aussie community after helping transport medical equipment to people suffering from smoke fumes of the horrifying bushfires.

Facebook user Rod Marshdale wrote on social media last night of a woman he spoke to in Port Macquarie in New South Wales who had cystic fibrosis and was struggling to breathe because of all the smoke.

He said she asked if she could get an air purifier delivered somehow before the road closures.
Rod sprang into action and did what he could, contacting staff at the local transport operation, to see what could be done.

"It is with massive thanks to Jim Pearson Transport - Russell, he sorted pickup within eight minutes, no joke, that an air purifier was made available and delivered to her at 4.30pm this afternoon," he said.

"That's a five-and-a-half hour turn around, that's Aussie community right there, wow."

His story resonated on social media, with his post attracting thousands of likes and hundreds of shares, as well as comments from people congratulating the transport outfit on showing its great Aussie spirit.

