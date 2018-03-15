Transport to treatment services vital for cancer patients

MARCH ON: 2018 Grafton Relay For Life will be held at Jabour Park, South Grafton next weekend.

MARCH ON: 2018 Grafton Relay For Life will be held at Jabour Park, South Grafton next weekend.

RELAY FOR LIFE:

In 2016, 964 residents from the Clarence Valley community raised more than $87,000 for the biennial Grafton Relay For Life in support of Cancer Council NSW.

This year's Relay For Life takes place next weekend on March 24-25 at Jabour Park, South Grafton.

The event celebrates and supports local individuals, their families and carers who have been touched by cancer, and involves live music, kids' activities, great food and overnight camping.

Most importantly, it raises awareness in the community of the impact of cancer, and raises vital funds for cancer research and local information and support services.

"A cancer diagnosis can bring about a range of practical, financial and legal issues, which can be difficult for a person to deal with while undergoing treatment or caring for a loved one," Cancer Council NSW community engagement manager Rowena Terone said.

"Having to travel to Coffs Harbour or Lismore daily for up to six weeks to receive treatment, while off work and juggling family life is a common scenario faced by Clarence residents who receive a cancer diagnosis.

"By supporting Relay, you are supporting Cancer Council to provide local initiatives, including subsidised transport to treatment, emergency financial assistance for home help and unexpected bills, and access to pro bono legal and financial services which help to ease the burden on patients and their families."

To highlight the impact of just one of these services, Cancer Council's Transport to Treatment program in partnership with Clarence Valley Community Transport has been able to support 140 local patients and their carers travel 13,000km to get to and from their medical appointments and treatment in the last year alone.

"Funds from this year's relay will contribute to the expansion of our existing Transport to Treatment service, to ensure it remains affordable and accessible for local patients," Ms Terone said.

Relay organiser Kate McBride encouraged Clarence Valley residents to support this year's event so that these vital services continued and further programs can be established to meet local needs.

"Relay is not a race - it is a way of celebrating local cancer survivors, patients and their carers and to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer, while giving hope for a cancer-free future," Ms McBride said.

There is still time to sign up your team for this uplifting community event.

For more info or to register head here or contact Kate McBride via email.