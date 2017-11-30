Trapaga a thrill for Carols by Candlelight

STAR VOICE: Monica Trapaga will have a starring role at this weekend's Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Reserve near Grafton.

STAR VOICE: Monica Trapaga will have a starring role at this weekend's Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Reserve near Grafton. Louise Whelan

YOU would be hard-pressed in finding an Australian generation that hasn't been exposed to the magic of entertainer Monica Trapaga.

Baby Boomers and Gen X would be well aware of her prolific jazz presence over the past three decades, including her tribute performances to the greats such as Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles, her ARIA- nominated Monica and the Moochers, and alongside her brother, the wickedly talented Ignatius Jones, in Pardon Me Boys.

For Gen Y she was their TV mum, a regular fixture in the legendary Play School family from 1990 to 1998 and vocalist in one of the ABC's all-time classics Bananas in Pyjamas.

Trapaga's television celebrity continued during the evenings in that era where she became a household name through her knack for DIY presentations as part of the Better Homes and Garden team.

Even the Millennial kids were exposed to the charm of the vivacious entertainer during her Playhouse Disney run where she made close to 400 episodes and managed to stir up nutritionists and a parental hornet's nest by briefly being the face of Kellogg's Coco Pops.

So it's understandable Trapaga probably doesn't go unnoticed when she's out and about in her home town of Sydney but she said the recognition hardly constituted harassment.

"Ha, ha I wouldn't call it that, I'd say appreciated. Which I think is all a human can ask at these days,” Trapaga said.

"I go across to my local cafe everyday with my own mug and they fill it up with coffee and every single day I'm blessed with a nice comment.

"The young guys from the cafe always say how they were the foreign kids and we grew up learning to speak English with you. It's a very nice feeling.”

Trapaga realised the impact her presence had on many young lives and was grateful to have been a part of that process during those golden years of television.

"When I was starting out I was very lucky because I experienced a world without so much technology,” she said.

"Now technology is everything. Once it was just normal television and so generally people on television, especially in the children's world, became very important to households.”

Trapaga said Play School presenters became "conduits” for many parents.

"If they needed a bit of help and guidance through interactive entertainment for their kids you could rely on Play School,” she said.

"It was a really important form of communication.

"I feel very lucky to have come through that era and still be around in this new one and play to children who may not know me but their parents do.

"If I've learned one big thing with kids, especially now I'm a grandma, is that kids really love seeing their parents enjoying themselves.

"Who do you idolise when you're a kid? You idolise your parents, so seeing them happy makes kids happy.”

Trapaga said it was great to still be able to perform across many platforms, including live jazz concerts and children's theatre but particularly enjoyed the chance to get away from the city into regional areas such as Grafton.

"These one-offs are my favourite gigs because it's when you feel really appreciated,” she said.

"It's also a bit of an adventure. A lot of (city- based) performers don't really venture out of their local areas unless its overseas.

"I've seen a lot of Australia over the years so it's always nice to go somewhere where you feel there's some anticipation of your visit.”

Trapaga will be the star attraction of this Saturday's Carols by Candlelight, which will be held in the picturesque Alumy Creek Reserve this year and orchestrated by musical director extraordinaire Greg Butcher.

Trapaga said she was looking forward to being back in this part of the country.

"The first time I was in Grafton my son was only four months old so that's going back more than 20 years,” she said.

"I did a Nursing Mothers Association tour which took me all-through regional Australia. It was beautiful experience.

"I loved being in Grafton especially Jacaranda time, which I've probably just missed this visit.

"I always used to try to do my touring to tie in with the various seasonal things happening.

"I'm a great lover of the countryside and what it has to offer.”

As for Christmas music, Trapaga, a veteran of many Sydney carols events, enjoyed the effect the songs had on people more than the technical aspect of the compositions.

"I'm an old romantic and love seeing people enjoying themselves,” she said.

"If I can entertain them in any form that's great and Christmas time is a really happy time and I love being a part of it.

"If I can sing any old swing Christmas songs obviously I love performing those even more because that's my favourite style of music.

"A lot of carols are often written in very high keys and are very inaccessible in a strange way, which is funny because they're meant to be for the people.

"It's a bit like singing a national anthem which can be difficult as they are structured in a very high or very low key and meant for choirs

"I really enjoying the more accessible carols. I often find I can be the conduit that connects people with the formal aspect of it..

"That's why I'm looking forward to Grafton's because a lot of thought has gone into it.

"I know Greg (Butcher) who's the musical director on Saturday has put so much work into it to make the arrangement beautiful and accommodate the choir and orchestra.

"To go to those lengths is a really big thing so I'm delighted to be a part of it.”

So can we expect a sneaky dose of Bananas in Pyjamas?

"Ha, ha. I'm not quite sure what Greg has planned but you've got me for the day and I'm happy to do anything that's a bit of fun.

"It's been a real joy to work with him.

"The whole thing has been a warm and lovely experience so far so I'm thrilled and looking forward to the weekend.”