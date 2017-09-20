Trapaga to lead our carols

Rotary Grafton Midday in association with Accent Productions and the Clarence Valley Orchestra will host a spectacular new 'Carols by Candlelight' this year at Alumy Creek Reserve on December 2 and former Play School presenter Monica Trapaga will lead the singing.

Rotary Grafton Midday member Peter Robinson said the group was fully behind the event and they are hoping it will become a great annual family Christmas experience to look forward to.

"Conductor of the locally acclaimed Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus Greg Butcher has been busy writing a musical Christmas program that will present a fantastic variety of entertainment for the audience,” he said.

"Vocalist Monica Trapaga, who was Play School's TV host for many years, is the special guest artist who will performing with the orchestra this year.

"Good old St Nicholas will arrive early throughout the night for the kids, as well as the appearance of TV's famous Prime Possum. "

This new exciting free event, is replacing the usual Carols in Market Square Grafton, at a much bigger venue. The Grafton Ministers Association have welcomed the move and are taking part in the Christmas message.

A variety of food stalls will be available for refreshments, so why not put it in your diary now for a great family picnic rug event.

Local businesses are invited to join other sponsors that have already given support to this guaranteed successful event. Sponsorship packages are available.

For further details contact Peter Robinson on 0408 660 732.

Meanwhile, there are still some tickets available for the Clarence Valley Orchestra's annual Jacaranda Afternoon at the Proms with special guest David Helfgott to be held at the Saraton Theatre on October 29.