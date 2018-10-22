Trauma care comes to Clarence

CLARENCE Valley emergency services volunteers from multiple agencies attended two serious crashes on Sunday.

One was a car that had hit a tree with one occupant still inside, and the other involved a motorcyclist who had sustained life-threatening injuries after coming off their bike.

Thankfully, these were only simulations.

In an emergency, with rural and regional health services often stretched for resources, local rescue volunteers are often the first people to arrive.

"This is where the CareFlight MediSim program comes in,” CareFlight Manager of Education and Training, Colin Brown said.

"We send experienced paramedics and nurses to rural and remote areas, delivering world- class trauma training to local first responders,” Mr Brown said.

TRAINING TEAM: Emergency service crews from around the Clarence Valley took part in the CareFlight MediSim program. Terry Browning

CareFlight education team member Jenny Mills said she was impressed.

"They're an excellent group of people who work really well together across the agencies which is lovely to see,” Ms Mills said.

"The community here should feel proud to have such beautiful responders who give their time to keep this community safe.”

Nymboida Rural Fire Service captain Paul Johnston said the program was invaluable.

"I got a lot out of today's program; it really opens your eyes to what the ambos are looking at,” Mr Johnston said.

"Pre-trauma care is something that we do deal with and sometimes if we're going to be at an incident and we are the first responders there, having that little bit extra on top of our first aid knowledge it really can be invaluable.”