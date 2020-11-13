‘TRAUMATIC’: Police give update on van collision

COFFS/CLARENCE Police have highlighted the importance of having a 'Plan B' after a pedestrian was struck on the Pacific Highway on Thursday morning.

Sargeant Richard Garrels issued the warning while giving an update on the horrific accident in which an 18-year-old was struck by a van.

He said the young man was in a "critical but stable condition" and would be flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.

"With the festive season upon us we would really urge people to look after each other and have their plan Bs in place so that they are not walking along our major arterial roads," he said.

Police establish a crime scene after a 18-year-old man was hit by a van on the Pacific Highway in the early hours of Thursday November 12. Photo: Frank Redward

Police say at around 1.30am the man was walking with friend on the Pacific Highway near the Sawtell Road off-ramp, when he was hit by the white van in the northbound lane.

Sargeant Garrels confirmed the driver of the van had stopped to render assistance immediately before emergency services arrived and said it had been a "traumatic experience" for the 44-year-old.

He added that investigations were in their early stages but urged anyone who had seen the two men on the highway that night to contact police on 1800 333 000.