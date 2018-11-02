Travel company gets to show some spark

CLEVER: Yamba residents Kim Burgess and Susan Ferguson are the founders of TripaSista.

CLEVER: Yamba residents Kim Burgess and Susan Ferguson are the founders of TripaSista. JEREMY-BILLETT

FOUNDERS of the Yamba-based online start-up travel company TripaSista have perfected their pitch and have headed to Sydney this week to tell the world about their new start-up business.

Yamba residents Kim Burgess and Susan Ferguson founders of TripaSista were recently accepted into the Startup Onramp training and mentoring program which provides the skills and guidance to launch a globally scalable start-up.

TripaSista is an online directory and shop that helps women planning a leisure travel experience connect directly with female-focused tourism operators.

"While travelling through Europe we wanted to access travel tips and advice from a woman's point of view,” they said.

"There was a lot of information out there which was time consuming to trawl through. The need to create a one-stop shop for women travellers seemed overdue, so together, we created tripasista.com.”

The start-up was chosen to represent the region at the upcoming Regional Pitchfest at Spark Festival in Sydney.

The program invited applications from people or teams from across the Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Nambucca and Kempsey and North Coast local government areas.

TripaSista was the only crew on the program from the Clarence Valley.