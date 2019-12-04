Travellers flocking to Angourie ‘gravel pit’

The travellers in this van were disappointed to find the Angourie gravel pit was full, so had to settle for this ocean-side spot.

AS PEAK holiday season approaches, so too does the annual influx of free-campers to the coastlines and gravel pits of the Valley.

Communities across the country have been tackling the ongoing issue of free-camping as the number of tourists living the van life grow, aided by mobile apps like Wikicamps.

Like any picturesque coastal areas, the Lower Clarence is not immune to the growth in free-campers and Angourie Ratepayers and Residents executive member Grant Jennings says he can almost pinpoint the exact dates the number of campers peaks.

“It will become extremely busy from late December right up until the January 27, after Australia Day,” he said.

“We find it very much defined into that time and really starts to build up just before Christmas.”

Mr Jennings said the free or illegal camping issue came to a head who years ago when areas like Green point and the Angourie headland were getting “well over 100 people a night.”

“The mess, you can imagine the refuse that was left,” he said.

A combination of resident action and Cr Peter Ellem championing the cause, Mr Jennings said there had been a real decrease in the number of people camping in and around the previous hotspots.

“No parking signs were put up and that alleviated the pressure,”

“We have got it fairly well controlled, the council has been really proactive.”

However, it would seem thrifty campers will find a way, and Mr Jennings said the areas of Back Beach and a place affectionately known as the ‘gravel pit’ had become more popular.

“It was a council gravel pit and can have anywhere between 5 and 15 people a night,” he said.

The popular app Wikicamps is a database of user-generated content listing all manner of campsites which can be accessed free of charge, from stunning beachside spots to mosquito infested dead-end tracks akin to those seen in horror films.

There are thousands of so-called ‘gravel pits’ listed across the country and serve as the perfect place to camp up for the night for those wanting avoid paying caravan park fees.

Clarence Valley council manager of environment, development and strategic planning, Adam Cameron said they appreciated the community’s patience during the busy holiday period and “encourage them to contact us if they have any concerns.”

““Council Rangers will soon commence pre-dawn patrols in the coastal illegal camping hotspots like Angourie and Yamba to coincide with the upcoming holiday season in the Clarence Valley,” he said.

“Activities like illegal camping will be targeted as part of these patrols.”