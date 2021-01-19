Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

Travellers stuck as airline halts Australia flights

by Clare Armstrong
19th Jan 2021 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Major international airlines will pick up the slack caused by Emirates indefinitely suspending flights to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The carrier abruptly announced last week it would stop all flights to Australia from Dubai as of Tuesday except for a twice-weekly service to Perth.

But the loss of four to five flights a week would not be felt by passengers long-term as capacity under the currently international arrival caps has been allocated to other airlines.

 

Emirates has suspended flights to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.
Emirates has suspended flights to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Acting Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham said the seat capacity had predominantly gone to Etihad and Qatar as they already had similar routes.

"We continue to create opportunities to get people home," he said.

In a statement Emirates said the flight suspensions were due to "operational reasons" and that it regretted "any inconvenience caused".

"Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options," it said.

Earlier this month international flight caps in NSW, Queensland and Western Australia were slashed by 50 per cent until February 15 due to the threat of a new highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 from the UK.

Originally published as Travellers stuck as airline halts Australia flights

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks emirates health travel returned travellers traveller

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence property boom reveals region’s winners and losers

        Premium Content Clarence property boom reveals region’s winners and losers

        Property Predictions of a post-highway bypass property downturn have been smashed as local real estate agents struggle to keep up with demand.

        Accommodation offer to help fill hospitality job vacancies

        Premium Content Accommodation offer to help fill hospitality job vacancies

        Careers A shortage of hospitality workers across the Clarence has seen temporary...

        More storms on the way for NSW north coast

        Premium Content More storms on the way for NSW north coast

        Weather Northern NSW continues exposed to risk of severe thunderstorms

        Signage change marks new beginning for old highway

        Premium Content Signage change marks new beginning for old highway

        News Directional road signage will be changed in Grafton and South Grafton to reflect...