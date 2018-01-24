Travelling down river? Prepare for traffic changes

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week for work to progress the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence.

Work to realign the existing road between Bridge Street and Richmond Street will take place from Tuesday 30 January between 7am and 6pm on weekdays.

So the work can be carried out safely and efficiently as possible motorists will be diverted via the new Grafton Street until the bridge is opened.

The next stage of work will involve building new kerbs on Bridge Street to provide separation between Bridge Street and Richmond Street as well as landscaping behind the kerbs.

Work will also involve removing the temporary pavement to the north of the shop ready for the final seal.

Motorists travelling between Grafton and Lawrence will then be switched onto Riverbank Road via Greens Lane from Thursday 8 February, weather permitting.

The detour will be in place for two days between 7am and 5pm so work to build the pavement at the intersection of Weir, Lawrence and Ensbey roads can be carried out.

Changed traffic conditions including lane closures and a reduced 40 km/h speed limit will be in place for the safety of the community.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out on the $27 million NSW Government funded Sportsmans Creek Bridge.