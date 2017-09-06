24°
Sport

Travis paddles his way to Sportsperson award

Travis Gardner-O'Connor with his medals from the International Dragon Boat Federation titles.
by Jarrard Potter

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: When Travis Gardner-O'Connor first picked up a paddle and got in a dragon boat, he had no idea it would take him half-way across the world.

Earlier this month his wildest dreams became reality when he represented Australia at the the International Dragon Boat Federation Under 18s titles in Divonne-le-Bains, France.

Gardner-O'Connor came home with a bronze in the 2km men's crew and 500m and a silver in 200m men's crew and yesterday claimed the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month award for August to go with it.

"It feels good knowing you're one of the Valley's best athletes to win the Sportsperson of the Month award,” he said.

"It's an honour. It's good for the club too, we're always looking for more members so hopefully people can see what can be achieved with the sport.

"My nan's friend actually got me into it, he suggested that I might like it so I gave it a go and I'm still there.”

Topics:  dragon boat sportsperson of the month travis gardner-o'connor

Grafton Daily Examiner
