Survivor and author Michael Williams will be performing a public reading of his new book Sea Rogue at the Grafton Library tonight. It's been 10 years since the trawler accident that claimed the life of his friend while his mammoth swim to shore saved the life of another.
Community

Trawler accident survivor to share story at library reading

Lesley Apps
by
20th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

IT'S been a decade since deckhand Michael Williams was forced into the epic 10-hour swim at sea that saved his life and the life of his mate, left clinging to a plastic bin.

They were 16 kilometres off the coastline, working on the prawn trawler Sea Rogue, when a snagged net flipped the boat sending the lives of the three men on board into disarray.

Mr Williams made the decision to swim for it. Arriving exhausted and pant-less on a beach near Brunswick Heads, his marathon journey resulted in the rescue of JJ Jarrett six kilometres off the coast the following morning.

Devastatingly his long-time friend Alan 'Charlie' Picton was never found.

The former Maclean High student received two bravery medals and while recovering from his ordeal put pen to paper. The result of the cathartic exercise has been published in a book Sea Rogue: A True Survivor's Tale in Spoken Word, a personal account of the tragedy and tribute to his crewmates.

Now is your chance to hear this compelling story direct from the author.

Mr Williams will be performing a public reading of Sea Rogue at the Clarence Regional Library in Grafton tonight from 6pm.

Book on 6641 0100.

