SINKING FEELING: A trawler submerged in the Clarence River near Cowper.
SINKING FEELING: A trawler submerged in the Clarence River near Cowper. Jarrard Potter
Trawler sinks in Clarence River

Jarrard Potter
11th Sep 2019 10:57 AM
A DISUSED trawler that has sunk in the Clarence River at Brushgrove, sending an oil slick down river, was an accident waiting to happen according to a nearby resident.

The resident, who does not want to be named, said locals have made several complaints to NSW Roads and Maritime Services, but it appeared nothing was done about the trawler.

"About two months ago we contacted Maritime about the trawler, but nothing has been done about,” the resident said.

SINKING FEELING: A trawler submerged in the Clarence River near Cowper. Jarrard Potter

She said the owner and State Emergency Services have pumped out the wreck a number of times in recent years, but last night the wreck sank by the bow and oil was escaping into the river.

"It was small at first, but it's got bigger over time,” she said.

She said the trawler has been inactive for a number of years and has been left moored in the river.

"It's completely rotten now. It's a wreck,” the resident said.

RMS has been contacted about the sunken trawler.

