FOCUS: Yamba Trawlers Jack Roberts-Field will lead his team into their first game at home since last month against Lismore.
Basketball

Trawling for a win back on home court

29th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
BASKETBALL: The Yamba Trawlers senior men's side is champing at the bit to return to the court at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre tonight.

The Trawlers will host 2018 Sunshine Conference grand finalists Lismore Storm in what will be their return to home courts for the first time since last month.

It is the fourth clash the Trawlers have had since reforming a senior men's side as they aim to earn a place in the Sunshine Conference for next season.

Trawlers leader Jack Roberts-Field said the side had been working hard on the boards at the centre since their last start draw against Grafton Vikings in Grafton.

"We're really looking forward to our game back at home, it is always a bonus to play in front of our home crowd,” he said.

"The boys are really keen to get back on court, and have been training pretty hard.”

While he admitted coming away with the draw last start was a strange occurrence, the young guard said there was a lot of lessons his side could take from the contest.

"The team can take some positives from the game, especially some of our young guys who stepped up like Bill Bolte, who is a really good junior and played well,” he said.

"It was really good for the boys to go up against one of the best teams in the (Sunshine) Conference in the Grafton Vikings and get this result and see how the competition is.”

YAMBA TRAWLERS v LISMORE STORM

At Raymond Laurie Sports Centre

Doors open 4.30pm, Tip Off: 5pm

