Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Bill Shorten
Opposition leader Bill Shorten MICK TSIKAS
Opinion

Treacherous politicians cannot fool us with their claims

30th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEITH Whiteside of Sippy Downs (Daily, November 28) asks when will voters forgive the Liberals for booting Malcolm Turnbull out of office?

Keith could ask the same question as to why voters refuse to forgive Bill Shorten as seen in every poll as to who should be Australia's preferred Prime Minister.

This is the same person who was behind the Rudd, Gillard and Labor's eventual loss to the Coalition.

Any pollie who plays the role of Judas during their parties term of office deserves nothing less than expulsion.

Their own parties know who they are.

Those same traitors are prepared to win at all costs.

That includes the loss of a term in office as the elected government.

But they can't fool the Australian voters.

ERNEST WRIGHT

Sunrise Beach

bill shorten julia gillard kevin rudd labor party liberal party malcolm turnbull scott morrison
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Second truck smash this morning

    Second truck smash this morning

    News A second collision has occurred this morning on a major highway

    • 30th Nov 2018 8:14 AM
    Clarence weather: Bureau's 2018-19 summer outlook

    premium_icon Clarence weather: Bureau's 2018-19 summer outlook

    Weather "Temperatures aren't looking average at all"

    Ankle trackers end sex offenders’ free rein

    premium_icon Ankle trackers end sex offenders’ free rein

    Crime Rapists, paedophiles, sex offenders to wear electronic monitors.

    Salvage team works to remove Pacific Hwy crash wreckage

    Salvage team works to remove Pacific Hwy crash wreckage

    News Truck crash on the Pacific Highway overnight

    Local Partners