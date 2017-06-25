22°
News

Treasure trove of folk gems from solo muso

Caitlan Charles | 25th Jun 2017 10:00 AM
WEAVING WORDS: Black Rabbit George is playing in Yamba next month.
WEAVING WORDS: Black Rabbit George is playing in Yamba next month.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S been non-stop for Black Rabbit George, or Paul George, over the past few months with a new single, a tour with his other band Tijuana Cartel and a sneaky holiday in Spain for a flamenco course.

"I had an image in my mind of playing guitar, sipping wine and eating tacos but it wasn't like that,” he said. "It was more sitting in a room playing the guitar non-stop.”

For George, his music is all about exploring the roots of his long-time interest in folk music.

George is a born storyteller with the ability to weave words with the notes of a guitar into something beautiful.

He has crafted a treasure trove of folk gems expertly weaving the guitar's delicate complexity with his deeply felt lyrics and warm, distinctive vocal tones.

"Tijuana Cartel remains a core driving force in my life and I'd never want to leave it behind,” George said.

"But at the same time I want to follow a path that embraces the great loves in my life: my guitar and the wealth of stories that life simply places in your way.”

His first musical creation, Muse, was a melodic and emotional ode to his first great love, his guitar. And the guitar has remained a passion with him since, through a lifetime of highs and lows, triumphs and failures that drive the stories of all our lives.

George mines these experiences with a guitar that threads itself into every line of every lyric, paying homage as it goes to the great folk storytellers and the great folk musicians.

"Folk music has been with us since the first human learned to sing and play

and tell their story and I'm doing no more than continuing the tradition.”

In February of this year, he released his lead single Pray from his upcoming EP, The Cause. The artist said he'd been getting airtime on Triple J and receiving wonderful feedback.

Black Rabbit George is playing at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Sunday, July 2.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Golden anniversary for the Anna and John

Golden anniversary for the Anna and John

A life full of adventure for the Anna and John Bransdon celebrated on their 50th anniversary

Gavin finding the way to success

FINDS A WAY: Gavin Rayward practises in darkness before the Northern NSW RAID event.

Ready to take on eight-hour race

Mayor clarifies council not listening on SRV comment

Mayor Jim Simmons

Clarence Mayor Jim Simmons is sorry for misleading SRV comment

#17: Racing called off during WW2

ALL QUIET: The betting ring at Clarence River Jockey Club was packed at 1939, but from 1942 to 1945 it was empty, with racing called off during the Second World War.

Continue our countdown of the best July Carnival moments

Local Partners

Jacaranda candidacy proves irresistible

Brielle joins the quest for Jacaranda Queen along side her friends

Grafton Bridge Congress attracts strong field

Grafton Bridge Club members Geoff Hiatt (front), Fran Hiatt and Pam Dougherty. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

A total of 88 players will converge on on Grafton for the event

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

YOU'RE INVITED: Meet your Jacaranda Queens

2016 Jacaranda Queen candidates (from left) Shannon Carter, Heidi Madsen and Sharnie Wren with Kellie Murphy who was presenting the cadidates with their crowns at the annual Jacaranda meet and greet at the GDSC on Sunday,19th June, 2016.

Meet and Greet event open to public for first time

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

ANYTHING can happen on live TV — one chat show segment took such an incredible turn it’s still referenced as a landmark television moment to this day.

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

What's on the small screen this week

Ryan Shelton in a scene from True Story with Hamish & Andy.

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story and Cleverman returns.

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

Get an extra bingo car with today's paper.

Don't miss out on your bonus card.

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

TRANQUIL 1 ACRE SETTING

8 Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This three bedroom plus study brick home was built in 1994 and is set on a landscaped one acre (4,000 m2) block. Over...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

A Golden Opportunity

2/7 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Auction

When it comes to finding a property in town you will no doubt appreciate that supply is limited, particularly if you would like to be within walking distance to...

It&#39;s All About Position and Price

7/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Reduced to...

Attractively priced and very well positioned, this lowset brick and tile unit is ideal for those looking to downsize or invest. It's a buying opportunity that is...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

Superb Coast and Country Living

2 Wentworth Street, Palmers Island 2463

House 5 2 3 Auction

What a spot! Palmers Island has fast become a popular location for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds, coastal lifestyle with country living. Set just...

HISTORIC RIVERFRONT HOME

1 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Purchase your own slice of tightly held riverfront real estate. A Beautiful Californian Bungalow retaining many ornate features. Ready to be sold unconditionally...

IT&#39;S TIME FOR YOU Go get it!!

18 Angus Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 Auction

It's time to reap all the rewards of years past, time to start living again. You don't have to renovate, you don't have to settle for less than amazing and it's...

FINDERS KEEPERS - GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

361 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Retro style exterior with a renovated modern interior! Low set and complete, this three bedroom home with a brand new bathroom and and stylish kitchen could be...

DON&#39;T LET IT BE THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY...

6 Hampton Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 7 Auction

With an understated price expectation in a market performing brilliantly there is no doubt the vendors of this amazing property will be negotiating in no time at...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

New prison unlocks market growth

Works have begun on the construction of the new Grafton bridge.

Influx of workers for project drives healthy growth in house prices

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!