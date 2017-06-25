Treasure trove of folk gems from solo muso

IT'S been non-stop for Black Rabbit George, or Paul George, over the past few months with a new single, a tour with his other band Tijuana Cartel and a sneaky holiday in Spain for a flamenco course.

"I had an image in my mind of playing guitar, sipping wine and eating tacos but it wasn't like that,” he said. "It was more sitting in a room playing the guitar non-stop.”

For George, his music is all about exploring the roots of his long-time interest in folk music.

George is a born storyteller with the ability to weave words with the notes of a guitar into something beautiful.

He has crafted a treasure trove of folk gems expertly weaving the guitar's delicate complexity with his deeply felt lyrics and warm, distinctive vocal tones.

"Tijuana Cartel remains a core driving force in my life and I'd never want to leave it behind,” George said.

"But at the same time I want to follow a path that embraces the great loves in my life: my guitar and the wealth of stories that life simply places in your way.”

His first musical creation, Muse, was a melodic and emotional ode to his first great love, his guitar. And the guitar has remained a passion with him since, through a lifetime of highs and lows, triumphs and failures that drive the stories of all our lives.

George mines these experiences with a guitar that threads itself into every line of every lyric, paying homage as it goes to the great folk storytellers and the great folk musicians.

"Folk music has been with us since the first human learned to sing and play

and tell their story and I'm doing no more than continuing the tradition.”

In February of this year, he released his lead single Pray from his upcoming EP, The Cause. The artist said he'd been getting airtime on Triple J and receiving wonderful feedback.

Black Rabbit George is playing at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Sunday, July 2.