Treasurer delivers windfall for Queensland

QUEENSLAND would receive a $518 million cash injection from the Federal Government in the most significant reform to GST since it was introduced almost 20 years ago.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will say under the eight-year, $7 billion plan, to be announced today, no state will be worse off in terms of how much cash it receives.

But the system requires up to $1 billion a year in general government revenue to be injected into the GST pool to make this happen, putting pressure on the Budget bottom line.

It follows a 12 month review into the GST system by the Productivity Commission (PC).

But the Government has thrown out the report's major recommendation into how to share the cash, which would have seen Queensland $11 billion worse off over four years.

It would have created a political nightmare for a Government staring down five by-elections and a Federal election within a year.

Instead, the new system will be benchmarked to the performance of NSW or Victoria, which ever is higher, in a bid to stabilise the system.

Cash injections from general government tax revenue will be used to increase the size of the GST pool to make sure no state is worse off in dollar terms.

A floor price of 70c per dollar of GST collected will also be introduced in 2021-22 and increased to 75c per dollar in 2024-25, despite the PC warning it could "bite" the budget in the future.

The Treasurer and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, must now try to sell the new plan to state treasurers at a special Federal Financial Relations council meeting to be held in September. They will be able to opt out of the new system and remain on the current model if they chose.

The Palaszczuk Government was last night sceptical of the Turnbull Government's pledge that Queensland would not lose out.

"Queensland needs to see Malcolm Turnbull's modelling that proves these changes don't leave our state worse off," a Government spokesman said.

"Saying 'no-one loses' is easy. Proving it requires a very substantial pool of funds that Scott Morrison will need to clearly identify and explain later today.

"If any of that money is coming from existing National Partnership agreements supporting schools hospitals and roads in Queensland, then this is no solution at all."

Mr Morrison said the Productivity Commission's recommendation would have unnecessarily hurt states as they transitioned to the new system.

"No state will be financially disadvantaged as a result of moving to this new benchmark," he said.

"This will be the first time real changes have been made to fix problems in how the GST is shared since the GST was introduced almost 20 years ago."

The PC's original recommendation was to link distribution to the average fiscal capacity of all states, instead of NSW or Victoria, which it argued would encourage more tax reform among the states.

Queensland is expected to receive $14.8 billion in GST this financial year, being paid out at $1.10 for every dollar of GST contributed.

The new model projects the state will continue to be paid out at $1.11 to $1.15 for every dollar collected for at least the next eight years.

But the overall GST pool will be boosted by annual "top up" payments from the Federal Government from general tax revenue.

These will begin with a $600 million injection in 2021-22, of which Queensland will receive $87 million.

The annual payments will increase to $1.053 billion in 2026-27, with Queensland to receive $105 million that year.

It will have received $518 million in total top up payments by 2026-27.

WA and the NT will receive a combined $1.468 billion in top up payments by 2020-21, before other states, to bring them up to speed.

The Government says this will not impact the razor-thin projected surplus in 2019-20, but that the details of how will not be revealed until the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO).