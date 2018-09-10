Menu
Hanna Mouncey has withdrawn from the AFLW draft.
AFL

‘Treated like s---’: Mouncey withdraws from draft

by AAP
10th Sep 2018 10:40 AM

TRANSGENDER footballer Hannah Mouncey appears to have given up her AFLW dream after withdrawing from next month's AFLW draft.

The 28-year-old revealed her decision to drop out of the October 23 draft was due to a self-reporting blood test regime taking a great personal toll.

"Essentially, the toll of doing this (blood testing) on my own has ended up being far too great. The AFL has treated me like s---, with every effort made to wear me down to a point where I couldn't continue," Mouncey wrote in a scathing online post.

