‘Treated like s---’: Mouncey withdraws from draft
TRANSGENDER footballer Hannah Mouncey appears to have given up her AFLW dream after withdrawing from next month's AFLW draft.
The 28-year-old revealed her decision to drop out of the October 23 draft was due to a self-reporting blood test regime taking a great personal toll.
"Essentially, the toll of doing this (blood testing) on my own has ended up being far too great. The AFL has treated me like s---, with every effort made to wear me down to a point where I couldn't continue," Mouncey wrote in a scathing online post.