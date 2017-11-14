Tree chop no laughing matter as kookaburras left stumped

Kookaburras who once resided in about five trees that were removed from a property on the corner of Young and Spenser streets in Iluka on Friday, 10th November, 2017 perch themselves on the tree stumps that remain.

A DEVELOPER who removed several trees from a property at Iluka has not breached any development guidelines, according to Clarence Valley Council.

About five trees were reduced to stumps at the site of a derelict service station on the corner of Young St and Spenser St on Friday morning.

It infuriated local residents who claimed there had been no community consultation and that the trees were of environmental significance.

Neighbour Kay Treble was left shaken by the sight of resident kookaburras perched on the stumps left behind.

"There was a terrible noise near my unit and it was the removal of five beautiful trees at the back,” Mrs Treble said.

"Lo and behold, I looked across and there were five kookaburras sitting on their stumps.

"I'm not a greenie and I can't stand the Greens but I just think what they've done is environmental vandalism. There's a lot of bird life and water lizards who live here.

"No one in town has been told about it. I'm so upset and people in town are furious.

"If it's been approved, how did it get approved?”

It is understood Clarence Valley received a number of complaints and inquiries related to the development.

Mrs Treble said she was told by a council official that only the removal of petrol tanks had been approved at the property.

But Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said developers had not violated any Local Government code.

"Council officers had inspected the site and all tree removals were allowable under the Development Control Plan for the area,” Mr Schroder said. A council spokesman said a gum tree next to a retaining wall met the criteria for the dangerous provisions extension. Other trees were under the 3m height restriction and others were cocos palms, which are listed as weeds under the Noxious Weeds Act 1993.