TREE COLUMN: Trees trace history

ONCE upon a long, long time ago all of the flood plain where Grafton and South now stand was covered in rainforest merging into eucalypt woodland in the poorer drained areas of backswamps.

For thousands of years the indigenous people lived in harmony with their surroundings finding food and shelter at traditional locations. Then Europeans arrived. All changed for the Bundjalung and the Gumbaingirr people, for the landscape and the fauna. Sorrow had come.

First the scrub was cleared to allow streets, footpaths and building blocks to be established. Then as the town became hotter and dustier a tree planting programme began, encouraged by Superintendent Moore of Sydney's Botanical Gardens. Grafton's leafy history took another way with orderly avenues and street plantings.

When it comes to street trees Mary St, one of the city's older built streets, has seen some comings and goings. Bunya Pines (Auracaria bidwillii) were among the early plantings providing visual prominence and landscape interest. However, in the late 1940s these were removed in Grafton in order to limit potential damage to people and property from the falling nuts which could weigh up to 10 kgs.

Next in Mary St came the African Tulip Trees (Spathodea campanulata). A lovely specimen of this tree can be found in McHugh St near Dobie but most have now gone from Mary St. They were past their use-by date there and anyway this tree is a lovely tree in West Africa where it belongs and an intruder here.

Now in Mary St we have 29 recently planted Water Gums. Botanically named Tristaniopsis laurina they have large shiny leaves, dark green above but paler underneath, and yellow flowers in small clusters with a sweet perfume. The fruit is an oval capsule with winged seeds, ripe from March to September.

Medium-sized trees, maybe 18 metres in cultivation, their loveliness is in their dense, dark green crown.

The natural habitat of this species is in and bordering on rainforest along creeks and rivers. Hence its common name Water Gum. The species has been found from Bairnsdale in Victoria to Bundaberg in Queensland including locally on the Clarence and surrounds.

The timber, close-grained, tough and hard has been used for boat-building, cabinet work and golf club heads.

Now we can look forward to watching these saplings grow, thus restoring landscape beauty to Mary St. In its management programme council must provide for the future while being aware of the present and the past of Grafton's intriguing and varied tree story.

