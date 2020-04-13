Tree donations help grow koala numbers

MORE than 50,000 Eucalyptus seedlings have been donated to a number of north coast koala care groups.

Forestry Corporation NSW made the donation to help rebuild koala habitat on private land.

The Eucalyptus seedlings were grown in Forestry Corporation's Grafton nursery and have begun their journey to locations along the mid-north and north coast of NSW, said Forestry Corporation Ecologist Chris Slade.

"We are in the third year of the program and this year there are more seedlings going out to more areas, including areas to the west of Kempsey; it's fantastic," Mr Slade said.

"The seedlings will be planted to connect known koala populations across the landscape by creating vegetated corridors and increasing food and shelter availability.

"This partnership is a great example of public, private and not-for-profit organisations working together - Forestry Corporation growing and delivering plants free of charge, farms providing nursery storage and local community volunteers providing planting power."

The first deliveries of the koala-preferred tree seedlings were recently completed, much to the delight of recipients Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, Friends of the Koala (Northern Rivers) and Bangalow Koalas.

This included a shipment of 7,200 seedlings delivered to Santarini Farms near Clunes in northern NSW. Mark Wilson from Friends of the Koala (Lismore), Linda Sparrow from Bangalow Koalas and Andrew Taylor from Santarini Farms were on site to receive the delivery.

"The trees look fantastic - our team will use professional planting teams to join corridors and gaps in habitat south of Lismore," Mr Wilson said.

"Trees will be planted for both habitat and to harvest feed for the Koala Care Centre."

Planting will take place over the coming cooler months to avoid hot and dry conditions, weeds, competition and browsing from wildlife. Any seedlings not planted will be raised in tubes or potted at Santarini Farms.

Bangalow Koalas will focus on community planting days with community volunteers on private properties. Their last event saw 160 people plant around 3,000 seedlings.

Steve Withnall, habitat co-ordinator at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, said seedlings will be distributed free to the community.

"Many people have already put in an expression of interest for the seedlings, which will be looked after at the hospital site in Port Macquarie".