Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Trees down, trampoline into powerline: Storm smashes Coast

Tegan Annett
1st Nov 2020 11:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A huge clean-up effort is under way at Eumundi after trees were torn down and a trampoline smashed into powerlines during Saturday's storm.

The Sunshine Coast hinterland areas were the hardest hit by the storm which passed through the region on Saturday night.

Throughout the main street and surrounds trees are still down in Eumundi.

Where it fell: Overnight storms deliver drenchings 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called at 9pm Saturday to Eumundi Noosa Rd with reports of trees down over the roads.

She said they were also called to Memorial Dr, where a trampoline had flown into powerlines.

About 3500 homes are without power in Cooroy, Doonan and Eumundi on Sunday morning.

More Stories

bureau of meteorology severe thunderstorm sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Giving the Gift of Hope

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Giving the Gift of Hope

        Religion & Spirituality Hope and trust are powerful antidotes to anxiety and worry writes columnist Chris Sparks

        BUCKLE UP: ‘Large to giant’ hailstones could rain down

        Premium Content BUCKLE UP: ‘Large to giant’ hailstones could rain down

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms likely as residents urged to get...

        Teenager charged after alleged high-speed pursuit

        Premium Content Teenager charged after alleged high-speed pursuit

        Crime Unaccompanied learner driver allegedly hit 130km/h in a 50km/h zone before...

        Venusian looking for repeat romp at Coffs

        Premium Content Venusian looking for repeat romp at Coffs

        Horses Bellamy’s charge looks a solid bet back where it all began