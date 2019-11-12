'TREMENDOUS': Community band together as disaster strikes

Jocelyn and Nick Stubbs from Five Mile Hotel alongside other community members have made the trip to Nymboida to deliver much needed supplies.

WHEN disaster struck, the Clarence Valley community came together but a resident has cautioned the weeks to come won't be easy.

Jocelyn and Nick Stubbs from Five Mile Hotel made national headlines as they opened their hearts and doors to families affected by the devastating fires that ripped through Nymboida.

Mrs Stubbs said the community has been "absolutely tremendous" in their support and the hotel has been overwhelmed with donations from clothing to bedding. She thanked the generous community but cautioned the weeks to come won't be easy for families affected.

The most useful items residents can donate now is non-perishable food, hygiene and cleaning products, gift vouchers particularly for food and fuel and heavy duty storage containers.

"I have three young kids myself, I just think if I was in need, I would hope that somebody would have my back," she said.

"A mate is a mate... the response has been absolutely tremendous.

The motel is full, and the surrounding grounds are currently littered with more than 30 caravans, motorhomes and tents. But Mrs Stubbs said there is more room to fill on the property if any families are in need.

"It has just been absolutely spectacular, people have been coming out at all hours of the day and night to drop stuff off,"

"I have had more than 200 and something messages from people asking what is needed."

Mrs Stubbs' family and a few other kind-hearted residents have made two trips to Nymboida to drop off much needed supplies.

"They were so ecstatic when we turned up," she said.

The strong community spirit was also extended to the Grafton evacuation centre at Grafton Community Centre, Headspace.

Headspace Manager Jason Grimes said the response has been "amazing" and said the centre is stocked full of useful items for effected residents.

He urged residents to make donations to local op shops and said gift cards were very helpful and could be dropped off at the Duke St centre.

One local business hasn't forgotten the furry friends who have been deeply impacted by the disaster.

Sherry Dean from Hayes Stockfeed said donations of fodder for animals being kept at Hawthorne Park have come from as far as Sydney.

Ms Dean said anyone can buy a hay bale or other feed and it will be dropped off at the South Grafton park. Contact Ms Dean on 6642 2200 for more information.

Monetary donations can be made to the Red Cross or the Salvation Army.