Tremors continue to rock the Coffs Coast

A number of minor earthquakes have rocked the Coffs Coast this morning.
GEOSCIENCE Australia has received reports of a more minor earthquakes across the Mid North Coast today.

"We've been receiving news of an earthquake felt with reports from Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour, concentrated near Southwest Rocks to Nambucca Heads," a Geoscience Australia spokesperson said.

"It's not unusual to get a swarm of earthquakes when stresses exceed the strength of the rock.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded at the Dorrigo Plateau this morning at 7.36am with a magnitude 2 earthquake at Dorrigo at 6.14am and 5.55am.

Yesterday there was a 1.9 magnitude quake felt on the coast at 1.37pm and prior to that seismic activity on the North Coast on Saturday morning and Friday night.

The quakes felt across the Coffs Coast.
To report a tremor go to http://goo.gl/BCMPue .

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour dorrigo earthquakes editors picks geoscience australia mid north coast tremors

