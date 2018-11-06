Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOWN HALL LAND RIGHTS CLAIM: Gympie land rights protesters Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka (charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson) at Gympie District Court with Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson).
TOWN HALL LAND RIGHTS CLAIM: Gympie land rights protesters Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka (charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson) at Gympie District Court with Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson).
News

Trial begins over land rights fracas at Mary St offices

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Nov 2018 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE District Court trial has begun in Gympie of three Aboriginal land rights activists, accused over an alleged fracas at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St headquarters two-and-a-half years ago.

Diana Patricia Redden-King, Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka (charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson) face trespass and assault charges after an alleged incident, involving a land rights claim presented to Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith.

The case has begun with preliminary legal conferencing, after a lengthy series of court sittings to determine procedural and evidentiary issues.

The three have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

bernard smith gympie district court gympie regional council mick curran redden-king tomlinson wit-boooka
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MELBOURNE CUP: What's on

    MELBOURNE CUP: What's on

    News DEX has made a comprehensive list of what is on today for the Melbourne Cup

    • 6th Nov 2018 10:01 AM
    Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    premium_icon Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    Politics An ancient culture solves grave mysteries with latest technology

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Weather Better get out the air conditioner. It’s going to be a sticky one

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Local Partners