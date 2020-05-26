Trial date set for former Maclean man on child sex charges

THE trial date has been set for a former Maclean man who has been charged with assaulting four boys on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.

John William Hardy, 69, was arraigned in District Court in Adelaide on Friday.

He has pleaded not guilty to six counts of indecent assault, seven counts of aggravated indecent assault and one of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

Hardy lived in Maclean between 1982 and 1991.

Investigating police said the offences were allegedly committed between January 2013 and April 2019 in the towns of Parndana and Kingscote. All four of the alleged victims were aged under 14.

Judge Davison set Hardy's trial date for April 12, 2021.