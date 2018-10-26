Trial for man accused of encouraging the death of police

A KYOGLE area man accused of calling for the death of police officers in a Facebook video will face trial in Lismore District Court early next year.

Keith Knights has been behind bars since his arrest last December following the publication of a 40-minute video which allegedly featured the 38-year-old encouraging people to ambush and kill police officers.

Following publication of the video, which was shared to several Facebook sites, Knights was arrested in Brisbane and extradited back to NSW.

The Eden Creek man was charged with one count of solicit, encourage, persuade to murder, one count of sending a document threatening death or grievous bodily harm, and the possession of a prohibited weapon.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due to stand trial on February 11 in Lismore.

Knights has continued to protest his innocence.

Police have since laid several more charges against Knights which remain before the Lismore Local Court.

On July 26, he was charged with offering to supply an explosive, napalm, for an unlawful purpose, two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice, and one count of breaching an apprehended violence order.

Knights allegedly offered to supply napalm to an unknown person on November 11 last year.

At 8.30pm on October 29 he is accused of threatening a person with the intent of perverting the course of justice.

Then on March 13 this year, while in custody in Cessnock Correctional Centre, he allegedly breached an AVO in relation to a family member.

The same person he also allegedly threatened with the intent of perverting the course of justice.

NSW Police have previously charged Knights with sedition, but the charge was withdrawn in Lismore Local Court in August.

The four newer charges have been scheduled for committal in Lismore Local Court next week, November 7.

Knights will also apply for Supreme Court bail this Monday, October 29.

The District Court trial matter is listed for mention on February 7 next year.