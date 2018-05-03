Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

COFFS Harbour's Liesel Brown is recovering from serious injuries following a shocking accident that saw three cyclists struck by a car.

The mother-of-four was cycling with two friends on Saturday morning when the group were hit at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd.

The 57-year-old was rushed to hospital suffering serious and extensive injuries from the heavy impact, including six fractured vertebrae, a fractured clavicle, shoulder, nose and cheek, and three broken ribs.

Well-wishes have begun pouring in from devastated locals for triathlete and mother-of-four Liesel Brown, who has been left severely injured after being hit by a car. Facebook

An image published online by the Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club shows the devastating impact of the accident, with many fellow members leaving heart-felt messages ahead of her long recovery.

"Your positive attitude and strength is truly and inspiration! Speedy recovery to you lovely," Jules Mac said.

Coffs triathlete Liesel Brown competing in the Coffs Harbour Triathlon. Facebook

Wow Liesel that is terrible news. I hope you recover quickly, hope to see your smiling face back out on the bike soon," Maria Rosewood said.

A second male cyclist also reportedly suffered a broken ankle in the accident.

Police said officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause.

With deep remorse, the driver of the vehicle Steve Hill has begun a campaign to raise funds for the mother-of-four to assist with her lengthy recovery.

"She will be unable to work for quite some time, she has responsibilities, children to raise and a long recovery ahead of her. I realise money is not the answer to her recovery, love is, however it will go a long way to lessen the impacts on her life financially," Mr Hill said.

The scene of the accident on Aviation Dr, Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $2,000.

