Triathletes descend on the Lower Clarence

The start to the teams triathlon event during the Yamba Triathlon Festival hosted by NXSports at Whiting Beach.

HAVE you ever had the feeling like that stroll along the beach is a little too tame?

Then maybe it’s time for a triathlon.

The annual Yamba Triathlon, looks set to be bigger and better than ever as organisers expand the event to two days and encourage a more family-friendly vibe.

Accompanying the main event, the North Coast Tri-Series Triathlon, there will be a free fun run on Saturday morning along with an ocean swim in the afternoon, open to everyone in the community.

“It is more of a family oriented event and we will have around $1000 in prizes from local business who have chipped in to support the event,” event coordinator Darren Adams said.

“There will be a lot of random prize draws.”

Mr Adams said he was anticipating the event would be “bigger and better” than previous years and entries were already up on previous years.

“We have at least 400 people registered for the Sunday,” he said.

“We have 30 teams who have entered again this year and some of those are family teams, it is good to see the kids getting involved.”

“The town has been right behind it and it has been a really well received community event.”

Whiting Beach will be the focal point over the weekend and Secretary Treasurer of the Clarence Valley Triathlon Club David Lovell said there were plenty of great spots for people to come out and catch the action.

“The best vantage points will be around the Whiting Beach Carpark area,” he said.

“That will be where the bike transition is and where the swim start is and that is a great highlight.”

“So you see them swim out and back and then mount their bikes.”

Now in it’s fifth year Mr Lovell said it was exciting to be part of such a big event in Yamba, showcasing a sport he had been a part of for the last 15 years.

“It’s quite surreal actually to be racing around your hometown in a Triathlon Australia-sanctioned event.”

Mr Lovell‘s love of the sport has now been passed on, with his kids joining the club and got to the point where they could really give their dad a run for his money.

“My 12-year-old son is just about to do that (beat him) now,”

“It was inevitable it was going to happen sooner or later, the little buggers go so quick.”

Registration for the Amazing Glazing Fun Run is on Saturday morning from 6.30am at Whiting Beach.

Registration for the Yamba Community Pool Ocean Swim is on Saturday afternoon from 2.30pm at Whiting Beach.

The individual, team and relay team triathlon events will be on Sunday morning starting at Whiting Beach.