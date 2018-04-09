Triathlon comes back to Yamba

Start of the swim leg during the 'Sprint' event during the 2017 Yamba Triathlon Festival at Yamba Bay on Saturday, 29th April, 2017.

Start of the swim leg during the 'Sprint' event during the 2017 Yamba Triathlon Festival at Yamba Bay on Saturday, 29th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

THE triathlon is coming back to Yamba for a two-day multi-fun weekend on November 17 and 18 this year..

New organisers NXsports are looking forward to introducing a refreshed two day program that focuses on family participation.

"We are very excited about the 2018 Yamba Triathlon,” NXsports Race Director Mike Crawley said.

Crawley's NXsports delivers several other triathlons on the New South Wales North Coast including the Kingscliff Triathlon, Tweed Coast Enduro, and Byron Bay Triathlon.

"We want to embrace the purest triathlon values and showcase to families over the weekend the best of Yamba and the Clarence Valley,” Mr Crawley said..

The new program is set to open on Saturday November 17 with a fun run, family swim and kids triathlon, followed by the longer distance triathlon for ages 13 and up on Sunday November 18.

"We look forward to building our partnership with the Clarence Valley Council and the Yamba community, and establishing the Yamba Triathlon as part of a North Coast destination triathlon series,” Mr Crawley said.

"It's great to have the Yamba Triathlon as part of our Sports Tourism program,” said Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons.

"We look forward to welcoming NX Sports and all the visiting competitors to Yamba.”

"The economic benefit the Sports Tourism program contributes is very important and council invests in the program for that very reason. We are happy to sponsor this year's Yamba Triathlon.”

More information is set to be released soon alongside a new Yamba Triathlon website. Entries for the event are set to open in May.