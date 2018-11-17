Triathlon festival set to welcome record numbers of groups

Start of the swim leg during the 'Sprint' event during the 2017 Yamba Triathlon Festival at Yamba Bay on Saturday, 29th April, 2017.

Start of the swim leg during the 'Sprint' event during the 2017 Yamba Triathlon Festival at Yamba Bay on Saturday, 29th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

TRIATHLON: A record number of competitors will take to the water and roads of Yamba this weekend as numbers for the Yamba Triathlon Festival top more than 400.

It is the first time the festival has been held at the start of the triathlon season in four years, and co-organiser Darren Adams is hoping a little bit of stability with the date will help the event continue to grow under the leadership of promoters NXSports.

Adams, who also trains local triathletes through his Swift Multisport Yamba program, will be front and centre this weekend as he helps to run multiple events.

"I think this weekend is going to be a massive event,” he said. "We have been waiting more than 18 months for the triathlon to come back, and it is going to be back in a big way.

"There has been a heap of late entries flooding in over the past week, we have had more than 100 since the conclusion of Noosa a fortnight ago.

"We are up past 350 entries for the triathlon events on the Sunday, and add to that the amount of people who will take part in the free Fun Run at Whiting Beach (today), that number will soar past 400 people.”

Adams said a big crux of competitors came in the form of social teams challenging each other over the more accessible sprint distance.

"A lot of the teams actually come from our local Yamba community and Clarence Valley Triathlon Club, and it is great to see the community really getting behind this event,” he said.

There are more than 30 teams registered for the event, which sets a new record for the Yamba Triathlon.

The Yamba triathlon will also act as the second event on the newly-created North Coast Triathlon Series with competitors from clubs across the region aiming to earn valuable points to work their way up the leaderboard.

Conditions for the weekend's activities are expected to be perfect, and Adams said the water around Whiting Beach had been at a "sensational” temperature this week.