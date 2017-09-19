Tribunal says Clarence ferry fare should rise

THE Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal is calling for public submissions on its draft fare determination for Clarence River Ferries servicing Iluka and Yamba.

Under the draft decision, which would apply from January 2018 to December 2021, maximum fares for Clarence River Ferries would increase by 30 cents each year.

The current maximum fare on this route is $8.30.

"Our view is that passengers should pay the prices that reflect the efficient cost of providing the services while enabling private ferry operators to sustain their business over the long term," IPART chair Dr Peter Boxall said.

"Clarence River Ferries' current maximum fare is well below the level reflecting the efficient cost of providing the ferry service, and therefore we have decided to increase its maximum fares to bring them closer to the efficient level."

Submissions to the draft report on ferry pricing close on October 27.

The report is available to view at www.ipart.nsw .gov.au.