Tribute to Clarence River

Some of the installations in the HEADwaters exhibition now on display at the Grafton Regional Gallery. Grafton Regional Gallery

THE gallery is bursting with exciting exhibitions for all ages this long weekend.

HEADwaters: In this outstanding exhibition, Clarence Valley artists have embarked on a three-year project that responds to the natural beauty of the Clarence River and its surrounding environment. Members of the group submerged themselves in the landscape of the headwaters of the Clarence River over a number of field trips to the Clarence River Wilderness Lodge near Tabulam.

During each visit the artists developed a relationship with the landscape by researching and documenting their experiences in their individual practice methods to create a sense of place that inspired the body of work in this exhibition.

The resulting exhibition HEADwaters is a mesmerising tribute to the grandeur of the Clarence River and features painting, works on paper, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and performance by artists Theresa Edwina Brook, Margot Grant, Malcolm King, Julie McKenzie, Fiona Nicholls, Annie Roberts, and Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal.

BIKE TOWN is a collaboration between Cast Net Productions, Clarence River Historical Society, the Grafton Cycle Club, local artists and Grafton Regional Gallery capturing Grafton's long and intriguing cycling history through animation, community engagement and artists' talk to connect communities and heritage.

Cast Net Productions got funding through the NSW Department of Environment & Heritage, which enabled the production of the "Bike Town" project in collaboration with local curator and animation artist Cass Samms, visual artist Rochelle Summerfield, composer Craig Freeman, metalworker Tracy Pateman, actor Meg Lucas, and was mentored by Elka Kerkhofs (animation) and Jill Moonie (story).

Through their research and community engagement for Bike Town, the project team has discovered so much more than it had anticipated and this history is shared with the wider community through the exhibition

DEX: BEST OF 2018 is the annual retrospective of photographic work journalists and photojournalists of local newspaper, The Daily Examiner.

This exhibition explores and documents the hard news, sport and the many stories and personalities over the past year as captured by Lesley Apps, Caitlan Charles, Matthew Elkerton and Adam Hourigan. The photographs in this exhibition present just a few of the thousands of stories The Daily Examiner covers and the people they meet each year.

INFOCUS: This community photographic competition provides a glimpse into life in the Clarence Valley through the eyes of the community. This year's theme was "Clarence Valley Postcards" and nearly 200 entries were judged by local photographers Adam Hourigan, Debrah Novak and Simon Hughes. The winning entries are displayed in the gallery courtyard during the current exhibition period. This is the seventh annual community photo competition presented by Clarence Valley Council.

Upcoming gallery events

Art After School Workshops: Term 2

Create Clay Face Pots with Cassandra-Lyn Palmer (10- year-olds and teens) starts Tuesday, May 14 at 4-5.30pm for eight weeks (ends July 2).

Learn how to make clay busts and faces that can be used as fun plant pots. For eight sessions you will learn how to coil, slab and create facial features using clay. You will be able to create two pot sculptures for plants to take home after the last class on July 2. Price includes all materials, firing and glazing. Cost is $130 a child and includes all materials. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Book at Eventbrite NB "Creative Kids" vouchers, can be obtained through Services NSW Home page to be used to cover $100 of the cost of this program.

Portrait painting with Lorina Dufty (10-year-olds and teens) starts Wednesday, May 15 at 4-5.30pm for eight weeks (ends July 3)

If you want to learn how to create a step-by-step realistic portrait painting on canvas to take home and hang on your wall after the last class on July 3, this eight-week program is for you. Beginners are welcome. You will be guided through the various stages by our art tutor Lorina Dufty. Bring in a photo of your mum or dad, or yourself or a friend.

Cost is $130 a child and includes all materials. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Book at Eventbrite NB "Creative Kids" vouchers, can be obtained through Services NSW Home page to be used to cover $100 of the cost of this program.

Create Picasso Faces using Paint & 3D materials with Cassandra-Lyn Palmer starts Thursday, June 13 at 4-5.30pm for three weeks (ends June 27)

Have great fun making colourful cubist shapes inspired by Picasso using paint and 3D materials. Cassandra-lyn Palmer will show you step-by-step instructions on how to paint and use 3D modelling techniques to make your own work of art to take home after the last lesson.

Cost is $60 a child and includes all materials. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Book at Eventbrite. Booking fees may apply.

Artist Unpacked: Workshops for Creatives

Showcasing your work

Take your art practice to the next level! Join photographer and framer Cher Breeze to learn skills needed to present your work professionally in photos and frames - Essential skills needed for your portfolio, grant and exhibition applications.

Workshop date is Wednesday April 24 from 5.30-7.30pm at Grafton Regional Gallery, Cost: $20. Bookings essential, book through Eventbrite, booking fees may apply.

Artists' business intensive: Workshops creatives with Christina Giorgio

Join us for either a half or full day with Christina Giorgio from Creative Consultancies

Session One: Daily Life Design for Creatives - day to day time management workshop with a twist.

Balancing all the elements of a thriving creative life and business is within your grasp. This three-hour workshop will send you home with a holistic blueprint for your daily creative life. Using tried and tested strategies from creative trailblazers, the entrepreneurial sphere and the latest in behavioural research, learn strategies to work smarter not harder.

Session two: Marketing 101 for Creatives.

Getting your head around the ways you can bring your creative product to the world and inspire people to buy is easier than you think. Make sure you have your marketing foundations in place and tune into the strategies that work best for your work and you. Listen, learn and brainstorm. Bring along paper and pens, take notes and get started filling the gaps of what you already do and mapping out a marketing strategy moving forward.

Workshop date Saturday, April 27, Session One: 9-12 noon, Session two: 1-3pm, Cost $30 each session or $50 for both sessions. Bookings essential book at Eventbrite. Booking fees may apply.

Out & About

Wild about Wooli Art Show

Now in its ninth year the "Wild about Wooli Art Show" celebrates the creative talent of the region. The exhibition has six categories: painting, works on paper, sculpture, textiles, mixed media and photography. The exhibition opens on April 19 at 6.30pm at Wooli Hotel and continues to April 21.

Iluka Emporium: Open Day

This weekend is a perfect time to visit the eclectic Iluka Emporium at 31 Charles St, Iluka. A creative space in the heart of Iluka with a wonderfully distinctive collection of work and collectibles form local artists and makers. Visit the open day on Saturday April 20 9am-3pm and meet the Emporium members, see demonstrations of some of their skills.

There will be local music and lots of wonderful art. Iluka Emporium is a non-profit incorporated association run by a committee that is actively engaged in encouraging creative education and representation in the Clarence Valley and beyond.

The group has spaces available for artists and makers to rent starting from $10 up to $30 a week and one-month trials are available, ongoing membership is encouraged to join the experience of advocating your work by volunteering time in the gallery one day a month. The Emporium also has artist of the month vacancies. Contact ilukaemporium@gmail .com for more details.

Artwork Fundraiser Call out

Salaam: A fundraiser for victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks - North Coast artists are invited to submit a work for an exhibition to be held at the Grafton Regional Gallery as a fundraiser for the victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch organised by Dave Hickson from Lismore TAFE.

We are looking for donations of works to be auctioned in the gallery. All the proceeds from sales will go to the official victims' fund in New Zealand. If you are able to donate a work, what we require from you is: A small work in any medium - 30x30cm or less including any frame.

The work will need to be ready to hang or safe to be placed on a plinth. The details of the work will initially need to be emailed to Dave Hickson by 9am on April 12 along with a good quality jpg of the work. These photos will be included on a website prior to the exhibition to attract bids on works from our region and beyond. To participate please contact David Hickson at david .hickson5@gmail.com

The Grafton Regional Gallery is a cultural service of Clarence Valley Council. The gallery is located at 158 Fitzroy Street, Grafton, and is open daily from 10am to 4pm (public holidays may differ). Entry is by donation.