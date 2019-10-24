Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tinana's Les Dean pays his respects at the Maryborough City Hall memorial of the 12 people who died in the October 24, 1994 bus crash including his mother-in-law Thelma Short.
Tinana's Les Dean pays his respects at the Maryborough City Hall memorial of the 12 people who died in the October 24, 1994 bus crash including his mother-in-law Thelma Short.
News

Tribute to lives lost in horror crash 25 years ago

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
24th Oct 2019 1:01 AM | Updated: 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELEVEN elderly women and one tiny boy, all from Maryborough and all killed in Queensland's worst bus crash.

The memory of the catastrophic crash that claimed the lives of so many of Maryborough's loved citizens is still raw, 25 years on.

Tinana's Les Dean remembers the day he was told his mother-in-law, Thelma Short, had died in the Boondall bus crash as if it were yesterday.

"It's doesn't go away," he said.

He was on the trip of a lifetime with his wife Sandra when they got the terrible news.

"I was in Italy with my wife when we got news of the crash," he said.

"There were six of us over there.

"We all had to come home the best way we could."

The majority of people on the bus travelling to Brisbane that day were members of the Civilian Widows Association, many of whom lived at Fair Haven in Maryborough.

They were travelling to the Logan Hyperdome Shopping Centre for some pre-Christmas shopping when their bus rolled and skidded down an embankment near Boondall.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 11 elderly passengers and a two year old boy, who was with his grandmother on the trip.

Mr Dean and his wife sat on the long plane ride back to Australia, knowing they would never see Thelma alive again.

"The funeral was a few days after we returned," Mr Dean said.

His wife has since died and Mr Dean sees it as his duty to lay flowers each year at the site of the memorial, which stands on the grounds of Maryborough City Hall, in memory of the lives that were lost.

About 10am today, the time of the crash, Mr Dean will be there to honour his mother-in-law's memory.

He said she was a kind-hearted, caring person who had been greatly missed.

More Stories

Show More
bus crash maryborough tribute
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Projects get nod despite not meeting planning rules

    premium_icon Projects get nod despite not meeting planning rules

    Council News Councillors approve two development applications despite both failing to meet planning rules.

    IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

    Crime Here's a list of the people appearing in court today

    • 24th Oct 2019 6:49 AM
    DEFLATED DEBATE: Balloons come down to earth

    premium_icon DEFLATED DEBATE: Balloons come down to earth

    Council News It appears councillors had run out of hot air to debate balloon ban

    Cop defends strip search at festival

    premium_icon Cop defends strip search at festival

    News Inquiry told of 'sloppy' paperwork