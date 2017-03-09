Tribute to the women of Yulgilbar station

Dame Bridget Ogilvie with Sarah and Baillieu Myer at the opening of the Women of Yugilbar exhibition.

A LUNCH-TIME gathering at Grafton Regional Gallery on International Women's Day signified the opening of a exhibition honouring the women of Yulgilbar Station.

Featuring six of the property's pioneering females across several generations, the display of memorabilia, fine portraits and personal items showcase the extra- ordinary contributions and character these women have brought to the historic landmark and pastoral company.

The concept for the exhibition came from station co-owner Baillieu Myer, who worked alongside long-time Yulgilbar Castle archivist, the late Sue Ibbott, in establishing the collection of information and objects in the homestead's archival room.

The seeds for the Women of Yulgilbar exhibition were sown more than a year ago with an aim of highlighting the property's strong female connections in time for the International Women's Day opening.

The women featured in the exhibition include Maria Little, Theodosia Ogilvie, Mabel Lillingston, Jessie Street, Dame Bridget Ogilvie and Sarah Myer.

The two surviving women on this esteemed list were present at the opening: Dame Bridget, who came from London to attend, and Yulgilbar Station co-owner Mrs Myer.

Both were impressed by the display curated by archivists and Yulgilbar Station neighbours Jennifer Baldwin and Lianne Hart. Mrs Ibbott died before work could begin on the project but the women said they merely "picked up the threads after she passed away”.

Items for the exhibition were sourced from Yulgilbar Station's collection and loaned from the State Library and University of New England.

"It was lovely to give justice to individual items,” Ms Baldwin said.

"We are both very interested in local history and the gallery has done a fantastic job installing it all,” she said.

"Sue had been running Yulgilbar's history very successfully for about 10 years so it was an honour to step in and fill her shoes.”

Dame Bridget's lifetime of contributions to the fields of science and bio-medical research have seen her receive an OBE and this country's highest honour in an Companion of the Order of Australia.

"I'm touched by the Myer family's dedication to looking after the Ogilvie archives and amazed by the trouble everyone has gone to,” she said.

"Some of these portraits I know but others I have never seen before.

"It's fantastic the gallery can share this with the people and in the community where it belongs.”

Sarah and Baillieu Myer, who were also seeing the final assembly in the gallery for the first time, said it was all impressive.

"It's fabulous. There's a bit of everything on display here,” Mrs Myer said.