Tribute to Yaegl artist Jessica Birk

A STRONG Yaegl woman, Jessica Birk was a well known artist both in the Clarence, and in her home in Sydney.

Her work, found in buildings, installations and galleries across the country, reflected her individual flair for art, combined with a deep influence of Yaegl land, and the influence of the elders.

Partnered with cousin and fellow Yaegl artist Frances Belle Parker, they formed Dyinda Designs, though Ms Parker said the name reflected their relationship, Dyinda being the Yaegl word for sister.

After multiple fights with cancer, she passed away aged 35 years on November 10, surrounded by friends and family.

With the permission of her family, here is the eulogy as delivered by her eldest brother Karl Birk at her funeral on November 18.

Our Jessica Louise Birk

Jessica, Jess, Jeck, Jecka, Sis, Dyinda Jess, Aunty Jess, The Boss, Sarah …

Born to Jeff and Lois Birk in Manly, Jess grew up in Sydney near Manly, then Inverell, then travelling around Australia, then back again.

Almost every holiday was spent in Maclean and Yamba.

There’s a lot of childhood memories here, formed at Hillcrest at Nanny Randalls, Aunty Len’s, Wal Bob’s, the Duroux’s, Aunty Jude’s… swimming in the river at Slippery, swimming at the Maclean Pool… budgeting for back-shop hot food… Beach trips and camping along the coast.

Jess studied in Sydney. Had a definitive list of least-favourite school teachers. She saw the world in different ways and found that she enjoyed expressing herself through her art.

In Uni for a Bachelor of Fine Arts and UNSW COFA, Jess would tell me that she had a designer friend, James, and her preconceived notions about designers

and how they were asked to customise works around marketing teams’ ideas, whereas her artworks were hers … her ideas.

Non-artist folk look at Arts degrees as money drains, yet Jess was confident she could work as a visual artist.

Before graduation from COFA, Jess had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. She endured emergency brain surgery, then months of radiation and steroids and follow-ups with oncologist teams at RNS. Mum took time off work to support Jess through all aspects. I remember attending Jessica’s Uni graduation between treatments… there was a lot of love from family and friends.

Jess went into remission and lost the steroids weight quickly, enjoyed life again working as an artist, had exhibition spaces with galleries like Boomalli, Chrissy Cotter, Manly, NSW, Coal Loader. Jess sold commissioned works and packages of existing art to be displayed at Centrelink offices, RNS, multiple council offices, and when visiting family and friends, a familiar artwork can be found. Workshops galore.

Jess’ artwork has evolved. Jess would engage with Yaegl elder Nanny Randall and others to create her year 12 major artwork, now visible on her casket. Through art, and supportive artist networking, Jess had been able to continue researching Yaegl identity and language. She was a perfectionist who really enjoys understanding cultural knowledge teachings. Journey through art included community workshops, evolution of preferred media, prints, paints, prints, sculpting, photography, painting… Research into native birds, native plants, we see in her art and her camera photos.

Jessica loved colours. She has many many photo albums of sunrises and sunsets, cloud formations, grey hues in rain, and she found inspiration for more works and reworks with visits to the Clarence River.

Jessica Birk Artist and Frances Belle Parker, who were both successful artists, combined to form Dyinda Designs. They’ve reviewed every fabric type made, almost every ink type, have had strong business ethics, sourcing local knowledge and expertise when learning sewing patterns and printing en masse.

Jess had a new cancer diagnosis three years ago and this affected her mobility with a hip replacement, then continual specialist appointments, many many scans, and more hospital time. Jess battled this aggressive cancer with mum by her side.

Thyroid function affected, with weight gain, lacking mobility, perennial pain, and in the last 6 months, aggressive chemotherapy, then new health challenges every month … this had Jess pushed to the limit, mentally.

Jess found solace in work, continuing to work on sewing patterns, work with Dyinda Fran, work with design files for RFW, we just officially opened her sound wall design at Burnt Bridge Creek Deviation at Balgowlah, Hornsby hospital art …

Jess’ last months had her finish art projects, get some reprieve from Sydney hospital appointments, come up home to Yamba to read, yarn, procrastinate with sewing machines, and enjoy family time away from the stresses of Sydney.

Jess passed away surrounded by loved ones. Today, she’s surrounded by loved ones. There’s a noticeable void around the table. Dad talks too much now that Jess isn’t here. We’re normally punctual when Jess is in charge.

Jess, you are already dearly missed.

Love you, Jess.