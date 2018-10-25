Tributes flow after death of 'Lismore treasure'

LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge is being remembered and mourned by her community after she passed away today.

The 86-year-old was the adored twin sister of Mary, who together raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service.

Emily was loved by those at the service, Lismore Garden Club, and the wider community.

Emily and Mary have always lived together.

The twins started raising funds to get a rescue helicopter established in Lismore in 1982.

The first raffle they ran was for a crochet blanket that raised $74, backed up by a "magnificent meat" raffle in Kyogle that earned more than $367.

After 34 years, Emily retired as a volunteer for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in 2016.

Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell said Emily's passing was "sad news".

"Emily and Mary were passionate about Lismore and wanted it to look its best always," she said.

"Emily was a bit quieter than Mary but both regularly contacted me when I was on Council to let me know what Council should be doing to improve its image.

"Every Saturday morning for years they both sold raffle tickets on Molesworth Street for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - I could never walk past without buying a few and hearing a bit of advice.

"Emily was a much loved Lismore treasure and will be sadly missed by us all - but especially by her beloved twin Mary to whom we all extend our deepest sympathies."

Emily's service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Zadoc St Lismore on Monday October 29, 1pm.