24°
News

TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

Bill North
| 29th May 2017 3:12 PM
Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral.
Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral. Tim Howard

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIND words shared by our readers highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered in the Clarence Valley community.

The 57-year-old's funeral was held at the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton on Friday (May 26), where the gathered crowd spilled out the doors.

Photos
View Gallery

Throughout last week the tributes flowed on social media, with The Daily Examiner's coverage of the funeral our most read article online for the week.

The community's response is proof Mr Lollback was a fine man of high regard. His family can be proud of the memory he leaves behind:

Travis Armstrong: "I'll forever remember the support and patience Neville showed towards me when I was first starting out in my nursing career. Enjoy the fishing mate. Condolences to the Lollback family."

Robert Chesworth: "It's too early to make this final trip. I worked with Neville for over 30 years at Grafton Base Hospital. We occasionally had great conversations in the corridors. More at a personal level with your trips to Maternity. My thoughts are with you, your family and Alison."

Lea Whaites: "My friend for many years and my nurse unit manager for 25 years. Your morning barista for at least 15 years. A great loss to far too many."

Carol Sproule: "Grafton and community has lost a great nurse. RIP Nev."

Colin Chevalley: "How sad is that. I worked with Neville at Grafton Base in the eighties. A good bloke. Rest in peace mate."

Sue Ryan: "My husband and I met Neville during a stay in hospital. A passing acquaintance that left a lasting impression of a very special man. To his wife and family our heartfelt sympathy."

Carolyn Hancock: "A wonderful man who will be missed by all who he has touched in this life. Bye Nev, hope the fish are biting."

Jean Holmes: "So sad a truly beautiful human."

Damian Palmer: "The Clarence valley has lost a wonderuil man. Rip Neville."

Bryan Robins: "The Valley, and Grafton, has lost a wonderful man. In every way, so sad. RIP champion. Our thoughts and love to Alison and all his loved ones and friends."

Michelle Alford: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time."

Linda Graus: "Nev you might not be walking on the earth but you will be walking at our side forever. We will carry with us memories of you until we too leave this world. I know God has you in his arms keeping you safe. Amen."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  funeral in memory neville lollback

Ratepayers happy to pay once figures explained

Ratepayers happy to pay once figures explained

SOUTH Grafton builder Col Brown has changed his mind over the affordability of the SRV council says it needs to help get its finances in order.

TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral.

Kind words highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered

Dear Margaret Court, this is what it's like to be gay

Tennis legend Margaret Court believes Australia should not have marriage equality because it does not align with her view of Christian and Bible values.

Why I live for a time when being gay is 'normal'

Rebels say their goodbyes to a friend

A guard of honour stretched across McKittrick Park yesterday at the funeral prayers for Adam Shiels.

McKittrick Park filled for touching tribute to Adam Shiels

Local Partners

TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

KIND words shared by our readers highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered in the Clarence Valley community.

Federal grants for 18 community organisations

Nationals candidate for Page Kevin Hogan

Clarence Valley volunteers to benefit from funding

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

New lease of life in the Clarence Valley for equestrian team sport

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

THE convicted drug smuggler is back on Australian soil and in hiding, but Gladstone could soon be on her radar.

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day

Prime Industrial Property

12 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

House 1 2 $850,000

Held in the same ownership since new, the opportunity now presents itself for new owners to secure this prime piece of industrial property in the heart of Yamba's...

Room For You and Granny Too!

13 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $599,000

Whether you're looking for your own home to live in permanently, an investment property, or a holiday home, 13 Claude Street is sure to offer everything you...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Absolute Waterfront Acres

Lot/12 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $390,000

Attention Yacht and Cruiser owners! This is no doubt one of the best absolute deep waterfront properties on the Clarence River! Located on the Main Arm of the...

YOU WON&#39;T BELIEVE THE SERENITY - JUST 35 MINUTES TO TOWN

543 Purgatory Creek Road, Lilydale 2460

Rural 3 1 5 $489000

Offering gorgeous views to the Gibraltar Range, this dynamic 290 acres guarantees you solitude and peace. Boasting a stylish and modern home with high ceilings...

4000m of Vacant Woombah Land

Lot 3 Ridgewood Drive, Woombah 2469

Residential Land 0 0 $160,000

This vacant land of 4000m2 is on a corner block in Ridgewood Drive. Power, water and phone lines are available on the block with it ready to start building on.

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Your Privacy Assured

4 Boundary Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $537,500

Located at the end of a quiet no through road with only one adjoining neighbor and natural bush-land on the other side. The larger than average block is 6,798m2 in...

It Speaks For Itself...

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 $425,000

This Federation style home provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best. Architectural and decorative features provide the character and charm to this...

Four blocks in Bluegum Way

1, 2, 3 & Blue Gum Way, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $47,500 each...

A terrific opportunity presents itself here to secure a vacant allotment of land in Bluegum Way, South Grafton. The four blocks available are; 1 Bluegum Way...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!