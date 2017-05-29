TRIBUTES FLOW: Fond memories for a fine man

Neville Lollback's casket surrounded by his favourite things, including fishing gear and a hockey stick, in the cathedral.

KIND words shared by our readers highlight how fondly Neville Lollback will be remembered in the Clarence Valley community.

The 57-year-old's funeral was held at the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton on Friday (May 26), where the gathered crowd spilled out the doors.

Throughout last week the tributes flowed on social media, with The Daily Examiner's coverage of the funeral our most read article online for the week.

The community's response is proof Mr Lollback was a fine man of high regard. His family can be proud of the memory he leaves behind:

Travis Armstrong: "I'll forever remember the support and patience Neville showed towards me when I was first starting out in my nursing career. Enjoy the fishing mate. Condolences to the Lollback family."

Robert Chesworth: "It's too early to make this final trip. I worked with Neville for over 30 years at Grafton Base Hospital. We occasionally had great conversations in the corridors. More at a personal level with your trips to Maternity. My thoughts are with you, your family and Alison."

Lea Whaites: "My friend for many years and my nurse unit manager for 25 years. Your morning barista for at least 15 years. A great loss to far too many."

Carol Sproule: "Grafton and community has lost a great nurse. RIP Nev."

Colin Chevalley: "How sad is that. I worked with Neville at Grafton Base in the eighties. A good bloke. Rest in peace mate."

Sue Ryan: "My husband and I met Neville during a stay in hospital. A passing acquaintance that left a lasting impression of a very special man. To his wife and family our heartfelt sympathy."

Carolyn Hancock: "A wonderful man who will be missed by all who he has touched in this life. Bye Nev, hope the fish are biting."

Jean Holmes: "So sad a truly beautiful human."

Damian Palmer: "The Clarence valley has lost a wonderuil man. Rip Neville."

Bryan Robins: "The Valley, and Grafton, has lost a wonderful man. In every way, so sad. RIP champion. Our thoughts and love to Alison and all his loved ones and friends."

Michelle Alford: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time."

Linda Graus: "Nev you might not be walking on the earth but you will be walking at our side forever. We will carry with us memories of you until we too leave this world. I know God has you in his arms keeping you safe. Amen."