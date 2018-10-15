Menu
A bodyboarder has died after getting into trouble at Dolphin Point at Noosa.
Tributes flow for 30-year-old killed in surf at Noosa

Matty Holdsworth
15th Oct 2018 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:38 PM
THE FAMILY of a Peregian Beach man who was pulled from the surf at Noosa have taken to social media to mourn their loss.

Tributes have flown for 30-year-old Lindsay Connolly who tragically lost his life while bodyboarding at Dolphin Point this morning.

Seven people helped to bring the man's body ashore and waited while paramedics performed CPR.

Queensland Police Services confirmed the man died this morning.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

 

His stepfather, Brian Connolly, took to Facebook to share the news.

"Just want to let everyone know Lindsay passed away this morning surfing in Noosa," Mr Connolly posted.

"Rest in peace. Very sad day.

"Travelling back to Sunshine Coast this afternoon."

 

The family of the man who died while bodyboarding at Noosa this morning have taken to social media to share the devastating news.
It has been a terrible time for the Connolly family in the past 12 months after Lindsay's mother Karlene died in hospital.

Lindsay was her primary carer for five years.

Brian's post led to the community offering their condolences to the family.

Jade Tyler posted: "I'm so sorry Brian. Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending you and the family all the love and strength."

Desmond Dickson: "RIP Lindsay my ol friend! Condolences to Brian and family. Our thoughts and hearts are with you."

Max Parry: "So sorry to hear this news Brian my thoughts are with you xx."

Lisa Perrott: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Dee-arn Renfrew: "Im so sorry, sending you all our love."

Kristy A Fayle: "Oh my god that is terrible!!! So sorry to hear that."

