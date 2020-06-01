Tributes flow for beloved Lower Clarence sporting presence

John McFarlane was a key member in numerous sporting organisations in the Lower Clarence.

John McFarlane was a key member in numerous sporting organisations in the Lower Clarence.

MEMBERS of the Clarence sporting community gathered at Maclean Lawn Cemetery on Friday to celebrate the life of John McFarlane, who died on May 3.

More than just the beloved owner of Townsend General Store, McFarlane was always involved in the Lower Clarence community, supporting a wide range of sporting organisations, and being a member of many.

An avid rugby league player from Maclean High, McFarlane also led a revival of rowing at the school, winning state titles.

Along with the involvement in the local car club, McFarlane was most active in cricket and football, receiving heartfelt messages from both Lower Clarence Cricket Association and Maclean Bobcats on Facebook over the past week.

“It is with much sadness that I advise the members of the passing of John Mcfarlane, an LCCA coach and a much appreciated volunteer at local, North Coast and Zone cricket levels,” LCCA wrote on its Facebook page on May 21.

The association invited members to gather in Chatsworth Rd on Friday to pay their respects McFarlane.

“Due to the current restrictions, the LCCA encourages anyone who wishes to pay their respects to assist by forming a Guard of Honour. The intention is to form up along Chatsworth Rd, observing social distancing, at approximately 30 metres from the Chapel,” it said.

“John’s contribution to local cricket will be sorely missed, however his tireless devotion is a benchmark for future volunteers.”

Fellow LCCA member Michele Gallagher remembered McFarlane for his contributions to the association and the game.

“What a community we live in so proud and honoured to have known John and he will be remembered for his love of cricket,” Gallagher commented on the post.

Members of the Maclean Bobcats gather for John McFarlane's funeral at Chatsworth Island, and then the Maclean Lawn Cemetary.

The Bobcats followed suit with a post on the Maclean FC Facebook page.

“Due to the restrictions, many Bobcats joined Harwood Cricket Club members and the wider community in forming a guard of honour for John as the service concluded,” it said.

“John was a renowned community man and a genuinely good bloke as he could’ve been described by anyone who got the pleasure to know him. He was a past sponsor and junior coach of our club and an avid supporter of sport in general. He was there to help whenever was needed and always had a smile on his face wherever he was.

“Our hearts go out to Tracey, Sean, Troy and family during this difficult time. The club as well as the community offer our condolences.

“A great man has been taken, but will never be forgotten.”