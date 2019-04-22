Tributes flow for Coast man and woman after festival deaths

Tributes have flown for the young man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.

TRIBUTES have been left for the young Sunshine Coast man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.

A 24-year-old Maleny man and a 22-year-old Nambour woman were found dead in a tent within the grounds of the festival about 9.30am.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of death, but police say there are no suspicious circumstances at this stage.

Dozens of festival goers have paid their respects on social media.

Carla Jane wrote "This is so heavy.. my thoughts are with the family and friend."

Alex Mac wrote: "R.I.P... look out for your friends and neighbours guys"

Sam Kapeen wrote: "I missed out on rabbits this year but this is so tragic sorry for the loss."

Di Sherman wrote: "How sad two families have lost their children."

