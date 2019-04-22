Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tributes have flown for the young man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.
Tributes have flown for the young man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.
Health

Tributes flow for Coast man and woman after festival deaths

Matty Holdsworth
by
22nd Apr 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES have been left for the young Sunshine Coast man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.

A 24-year-old Maleny man and a 22-year-old Nambour woman were found dead in a tent within the grounds of the festival about 9.30am.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of death, but police say there are no suspicious circumstances at this stage.

Dozens of festival goers have paid their respects on social media.

Carla Jane wrote "This is so heavy.. my thoughts are with the family and friend."

Alex Mac wrote: "R.I.P... look out for your friends and neighbours guys"

Sam Kapeen wrote: "I missed out on rabbits this year but this is so tragic sorry for the loss."

Di Sherman wrote: "How sad two families have lost their children."

Leave your tributes to the pair in the comments below.

editors picks maleny nambour rabbits eat lettuce rabbits eat lettuce festival warwick
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Two truck crash blocks Summerland Way

    BREAKING: Two truck crash blocks Summerland Way

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a collision between two trucks on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 4:08 PM
    Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    premium_icon Adani protestors rally in Maclean

    Environment Protesters were out to wave on anti-Adani convoy

    New beginning for 'iconic' Grafton store

    premium_icon New beginning for 'iconic' Grafton store

    Community It is the end of an era for the Charcoal Chicken shop on Prince St

    PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    premium_icon PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    Crime It's been 20 years since Treasa Steinhardt saw her daughter