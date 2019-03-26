Tributes flow for elderly woman killed in horrific crash

Margaret Snowdon, 89, was tragically killed when she was hit by a car while crossing a road on her mobility scooter at Tewantin on Thursday.

Margaret Snowdon, 89, was tragically killed when she was hit by a car while crossing a road on her mobility scooter at Tewantin on Thursday. Facebook

TRIBUTES are flowing for a much-loved elderly Tewantin woman who was killed in a horrific crash on Thursday.

Margaret Snowdon was hit by a Mercedes-Benz sedan while crossing a pedestrian crossing on her mobility scooter on Thursday afternoon just before 1pm.

She was rushed to Noosa Hospital in a critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

The 48-year-old Marcoola man who was driving the car was not injured in the crash.

Tributes are flowing for the 89-year-old grandmother as her family comes to grips with the "horrible accident".

"How sad to have lived such a long life and die like that. RIP," Val Cumming said.

"A new, beautiful bright star will be shining in the night sky tonight. RIP, so sad your life ended this way," Leanne Watrach-Lane said.

The 89-year-old woman died after she was hit by a Mercedes at Tewantin on Thursday. Alan Lander

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating what happened on Thursday and the design of the crossing as well as gathering information from witnesses.

They will then consider whether or not charges should be laid.

Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward and assist their investigation.

Thursday's crash was the second fatality on Hilton Tce pedestrian crossings in less than 12 months.

In April last year, a 59-year-old Victorian man was hit by a car while walking across the pedestrian crossing in front of the Noosa Lakes Resort.

The 88-year-old driver of the car has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and will face Maroochydore District Court on March 28.

Noosa Heads Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll told Noosa Today that council would upgraded lighting along the road and would install a new roundabout on the corner of Hilton Tce and Ernest St to assist traffic flow.