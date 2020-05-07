Tributes flow for men’s mental health advocate

An outpouring of grief and community support has followed the death of mental health advocate Carl Cook.

AN OUTPOURING of grief and community support has followed the death of Cairns mental health advocate Carl Cook earlier this month.

"Always a giver", the talented artisan operated Carl's Creations, a bespoke jewellery business and recently started a support group called Doppler Care, offering mental health support and coaching during the coronavirus pandemic.

Close friend Rennae Brant-Goodwin said Mr Cook, 47, despite being a "very private person", was intuitive about other people's personal struggles.

"He struggled with depression for many many years but he was all about helping everyone else," Ms Brant-Goodwin said.

"He was all about making sure everyone else was OK.

"He said it was jewellery was his therapy but his parents saw the sadness in his eyes."

She last saw him on Monday May 27.

"He had the biggest, strongest, warmest hugs. When we said goodbye we didn't have our normal hug because of the pandemic," Ms Brant Goodwin said.

Carl Cook.

Mr Cook left behind two children - Mason, 9, and Athena, 22 months.

"It wouldn't be like Carl to want to leave any hurt behind," Ms Brant-Goodwin said.

"He had fallen and could not get back up in that moment."

A page has been dedicated to Mr Cook in the Black Dog Institute's Forget Me Not Fund, encouraging people to raise money through exercise with #cruzin4carl.

"He was all about self care, so by riding as far as we can all together or even walking, we can move forward and raise money for the Black Dog Institute; it's what he would have wanted," Ms Brant-Goodwin said.

Carl Cook.

To date the page has raised just over $1300 to help people living with depression.

"Let's work together towards reaching a goal, smashing the goal, going further, above and beyond as Carl would do for each and everyone of us," the page states.

"He was passionate about helping others and supporting men's mental health."

Mr Cook was a member of ABF Australian brotherhood of fathers.

"He always spoke about the black dog institute and beyond blue, and advocated about violence against men," Ms Brant-Goodwin said.

The Beyond Blue Support Service offers short term counselling and referrals by phone and webchat on 1300 22 4636

