Tributes flow for political warhorse
AS news broke this morning of Ian Causley's death overnight, residents across the Clarence Valley and beyond have paid tribute.
Geoffrey Ronald Jones: Sorry to hear the passing of a great man and dedicated politician that served us well. Thoughts to all your family. RIP.
Jill Mitchell: True gentleman, good friend & great ambassador for the Clarence & beyond. Reunited with his beloved June. RIP Ian & condolences to the family.
Diana Gairns: Many memories...of Ian ...of school days...at Maclean....and working days with June...Ian served his community....in a fine caring manner...a life well lived.
Carolyn Payne: So very sad , a true gentleman, an honest good person, condolences to the family.
Lisa Eckersley Westerman
Thoughts and prayers are with you your family. RIP Ian.
Sue Hughes: Very sorry to read this, a lovely and compassionate advocate of the Clarence Valley, RIP Ian - you can be with June now.
Luci Fysh: Very sad to hear. Condolences to the family
Joan Molloy Cockbain: I was fortunate to play bowls with Ian a few times a real gentleman condolences to his family R.I.P Ian.
Dianne Casey: A beautiful man with a heart of gold, condolences to Ians family
Cheryl Johnson: So sad to hear the passing of Ian May you Rest In Peace
Betts Joyce: Thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP.
Denise Llewellyn: Thinking of his family. Steve & Denise Llewellyn
Corrina Brown: Condolences to his family.
Pat Darrell Davis: Condolences to the family.
Stuart George: My condolences to the family at this very sad time.
Helen Trustum: Our thoughts go out to the family. Love to them all.
Carole Lancaster: Sorry for Ian's family.my mum ailsa Powell was very found of ian in there tennis days. RIP.
Bev Knox: Rest in Peace Sir
Bar bara Sheehan: Ian and June, together again. A good man. RIP
Vikki Anderson: My heart goes out to the family, Will be thinking of you all Today
Joanne Kitcher: Condolences to your family. R.I.P Ian.
Christine Lynch: Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP.
Steve Tranter: Condolences to the family - a wonderful man
Annie Duncombe: Rest in peace. My condolences to his family.
