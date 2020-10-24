Tributes flow for 'queen of the canteen'

A MASSIVE hole has been left in the infants canteen at South Grafton Primary School following the sudden death of volunteer Rhonda King.

On Tuesday, October 6, Ms King died suddenly at home at the age of 67.

"We miss her terribly," canteen supervisor Lyn Cassematis said.

"She was always there for us. She was always part of the furniture here at the school and everyone loved her."

For the past nine years, Ms King had volunteered behind the counter of the infants canteen.

"Rhonda was the unofficial canteen supervisor because she was always making sure I had everything, telling me what we needed for stock and if anything needed doing, she'd be on to it," Ms Cassematis said.

"She was there early every morning, always there for the kids."

"We're all just devastated that she's gone."

Tributes to Ms King have been flowing on social media since the sad news was announced.

"Rhonda was my right hand lady at the canteen when I was there," one person wrote.

"She was so beautiful, kind, and hard working such a wonderful lady will miss her greatly."

"Fly high dear friend, you were one of the most honest people I ever met," another wrote. "Our friendship has been treasured by me during some tough times. I will so much miss our banter and solving the problems of the world."

A service was held at Cowper Rotunda, See Park, Grafton for Rhonda Marlene King on Friday, October 23.