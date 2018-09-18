Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Renata Gans died in a car crash on the D'Aguilar Highway early Monday morning.
Renata Gans died in a car crash on the D'Aguilar Highway early Monday morning. Nicola Lancaster
News

Tributes flow for woman killed in early morning crash

18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES are flowing for a 50-year-old Stony Creek woman killed in a fiery crash early this morning.

Renata Gens was travelling east in a BMW sedan between Woodford and Caboolture on the D'Aguilar Highway when she came off the road and collided with a barrier about 4.30am.

The vehicle caught fire and spread to nearby bushland with three fire crews required to bring the blaze under control.

Ms Gens died on scene and the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing their investigations.

The fatal crash has rocked the small town of Woodford with many taking to Facebook to offer their condolences.

Janelle Roy: "So sorry to hear this, my deepest condolences, my thoughts are with you."

Desley King: "My heart goes out to this woman and her family and friends. Rest peacefully."

Jay Walking: "Oh gosh that's so dreadful. My condolence to family and friends so very tragic R.I.P."

death facebook fatal crash queensland ambulance service queensland police service tributes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    Travel Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Home & Decorating Renovation spending is on the rise

    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    Local Partners